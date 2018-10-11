Matthews: ‘Taste of Mussolini’ with How Trump Acts at Rallies

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews stated that there’s “a taste of Mussolini” in President Trump’s behavior at his rallies in the way that Trump walks around “with a tie that’s 8 feet long,” his coat open, and “clapping for himself.”

Matthews said, “[T]here’s a taste of Mussolini here with a guy walking around with a tie that’s 8 feet long, coat open, making — clapping for himself. I know the Chinese do this, you clap for yourself in that culture. But he’s clapping away about — is he applauding himself and his presentation here?”

