MSNBC’s Chris Matthews: Trump’s Base Acts ‘Like Trained Seals’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews said the audiences at President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies act like “trained seals.”

After playing a clip of Trump’s audience booing as the president discussed the leaked information of sexual misconduct during the confirmation process of Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Matthews said, “The man is amazing at creating notions of these infractions. There was Benghazi — went on for years. What was Benghazi again? Yeah, there was people killed there, but what did Hillary Clinton do wrong? They never actually said that, they just said Benghazi over and over again. Like waving the bloody shirt after the Civil War. All they saw was the bloody shirt. They don’t know what they’re talking about.”

He added, “Here we have a leak? Excuse me, Washington is built every moment on leaks. The idea that it’s a crime is absurd, and yet the crowd is cheering, they’re jeering. How does he get them to act like trained seals? How does he get his crowd to react to what he says, whatever he says they either cheer or jeer according to his orders?”

