Scarborough: ‘The Kavanaugh Hearings Were a Disaster for the Democratic Party’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough reflected on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s hearings, calling it a “disaster” for Democrats and a “huge bump” for Republicans for the 2018 midterm elections.

“I see right now the Republicans getting a huge bump out of the Kavanaugh hearings,” Scarborough stated. “I think a lot of Americans, especially a lot of Republicans, didn’t like what they saw during those hearings coming from the Democratic side of the aisle.”

He later added, “[B]oy, looking back, assessing what went on during the Kavanaugh hearings, there is no doubt, as somebody that studies branding, there is no doubt that at least for Senate candidates, the Kavanaugh hearings were a disaster for the Democratic party.”

