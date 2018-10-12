Maher: Trump ‘Sounds Like He’s Setting Up’ Martial Law

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that when President Trump talks about the left being an angry mob, it “sounds like he’s setting up” implementing martial law.

Maher stated, “I’m frightened because Trump talks every day about us in some way, the enemy of the people is the press, talks about — that we’re an angry mob. I mean, when you talk about angry mob, that sounds like he’s setting up, at some point, ‘We’re going to need martial law until we find out what the hell is going on.'”

