Michael Eric Dyson: Kanye West ‘White Supremacy by Ventriloquism’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Georgetown University professor Michael Eric Dyson criticized hip-hop artist Kanye West’s appearance in the Oval Office earlier in the day with President Donald Trump.

Dyson hammered West for various aspects of the White House appearance and accused the West of being a vehicle for white supremacy.

“This is white supremacy by ventriloquism,” Dyson said. “A black mouth is moving, but white racist ideals are flowing from Kanye’s mouth.”

