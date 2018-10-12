Scalise: Dems Will Lose the Vote ‘if They Continue to Call on Violence’

. @SteveScalise : Democrats will lose the vote if they continue to call for violence because that’s not what America is about pic.twitter.com/zxaRizFlWo

In the wake of Democratic leaders like Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), Hillary Clinton and former Attorney General Eric Holder all suggesting violence against Republicans, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Friday’s “Fox & Friends” said the rise in Democrats’ chances calling for violence against people with differing views could hurt them come election time.

“[Democrats] are not winning the argument if they’re resorting to violence,” said Scalise, a victim of violence from a Democrat who opposed right-wing views. “And ultimately, they’ll lose the vote if they continue to call on violence.”

He went on to add, “They’re just trying to threaten and intimidate people, and that’s not what America is about.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent