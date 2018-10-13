Maher: Mainstream Liberals Need to Denounce ‘Insane’ Political Correctness

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher wondered “why more mainstream liberals don’t denounce the political correctness that they must know in private conversations is insane.”

Maher said, “I guess we’re not losing officially yet, but considering how awful Trump is and everything else, it seems like the Democrats should be doing better. And, you know, 25 years ago, ‘Politically Incorrect,’ I said…political correctness, I believed it would destroy us then, and I believe that now. And I think people vote, not so much on policy anymore. I don’t think they follow it closely. I think they vote on who’s strong. They know Trump’s an idiot, but he looks strong, and political correctness, weak.”

He added, “I think it’s our problem, and I don’t know why more mainstream liberals don’t denounce the political correctness that they must know in private conversations is insane.”

