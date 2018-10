On this weekend’s broadcast of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” Chris Redd and Alec Baldwin teamed up to reenact the Oval Office meeting between hip-hop artist Kanye West and President Donald Trump for the show’s cold open.

“Oh my God, he’s black me,” Baldwin’s Trump thought as Redd’s West performed his version of last week’s meeting.

The open also featured Kenan Thompson as NFL legend Jim Brown, who was skeptical of the encounter.

