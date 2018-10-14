Donna Brazile: ‘Embarrassing’ Kanye West ‘Needs Help’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former interim Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile said hip-hop star Kanye West’s visit to the White House last week was “embarrassing.”

Brazile said, “The president is self-absorbed. I thought it was another episode of the Kardashians, featuring Donald Trump. It was embarrassing.”

She continued, “It’s not about a black man sitting in the Oval Office hugging a white man. It was about a black man who didn’t know his history. He repeated bad stereotypes about black people. I was embarrassed. Kanye needs help.”

