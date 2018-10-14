Flake: Trump’s Family Separation Policy ‘Simply Is Un-American’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said President Donald Trump should not bring back the zero-tolerance policy that caused the separation of some families illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

When asked if Trump was making a mistake after a video clip of the president saying family separation is a deterrent, Flake said, “Yes, he is. We shouldn’t bring that policy back. That simply is un-American. Everybody recognized that. The president seemed to. Certainly, the first lady and others spoke against it. I hope that we don’t return to that policy.”

