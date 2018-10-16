Graham: I’ll Take a DNA Test, ‘Think I Can Beat’ Warren

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated he will take a DNA test regarding his heritage and that he believes he can “beat” Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Graham said, “I’m going to take a DNA test. … I’ve been told that my grandmother was part Cherokee Indian. It may all be just talk. But you’re going to find out in a couple weeks. Because I’m going to take this test.”

He added, “[T]he results are going to be revealed here. … But she’s less than .1 of 1%. I think I can beat her.”

Graham later remarked, “I’ll probably be Iranian. That’d be, like, terrible.”

(h/t Daily Caller)

