MSNBC’s Wallace: Trump’s Horseface Tweet Makes Ivanka a ‘Joke,’ Melania ‘Satirical’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace said President Donald Trump’s tweet calling Stormy Daniels a “horseface” made Ivanka Trump’s advocacy for woman a “pointless joke” and first lady Melania Trump’s “Be Best”anti-bullying campaign “satirical.”

Wallace said, “If misogyny is your thing it’s on the ballot this November in the form of every Republican candidate who associates himself or her herself with Donald Trump’s name calling, which seems to focus most intensely and most frequently on women who challenge him or threaten him or heaven forbid insult him.”

She added, “Unfortunately it’s the kind of insult, personal, childish and mean that people have become so accustomed to with this president that it barely registered as news, but it renders the first lady’s “Be Best” campaign, anti-bullying effort, pointless and satirical and Ivanka’s Trump stated mission of being some sort of ambassador for women a pointless joke.”

Wallace asked, “How could these women or any woman in the White House pretend they work for anyone other than a very loud-mouthed and very thin-skinned bully?”

“Federal Judge throws out Stormy Danials lawsuit versus Trump. Trump is entitled to full legal fees.” @FoxNews Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer in the Great State of Texas. She will confirm the letter she signed! She knows nothing about me, a total con! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

