Rand Paul: ‘We Need to Cut Off Arms to Saudi Arabia,’ ‘They Are Not Our Friends’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said in response to the disappearance and possible killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, the United States needed to “not sell arms” to Saudi Arabia.

Paul said, “This latest episode, killing a journalist, is just proof, you know, that we need to not be arming them.”

He continued, “In Pakistan, they fund over 20,000 madrasas that teach hatred of America and hatred of Western ways and hatred of Christianity. They have polluted Indonesia, which used to have a much more mild, mainstream version of Islam. They are polluting the Philippines with Wahhabism. They are bad actors. We don’t need to sanction 15 rogue actors that they send over here. Fifteen thugs are 15 thugs. We need to not sell arms to the regime because the regime is a bad actor worldwide.”

He added, “I did speak to the president this weekend and I told him that we need to cut off arms to Saudi Arabia. I try to use any powers of persuasion I have to let him know they are not our friends and that really, the war in Yemen, he talks about how the war in Iraq was such a mistake, he has been very consistent and strong on that. The war in Yemen is exactly the same way. It’s going to lead to chaos and lead to be another festering ground for terrorism.”

