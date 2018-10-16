Trump: Federal Reserve Is ‘Biggest Threat’ – Raising Rates ‘Too Fast’

. @POTUS to @trish_regan : "The Fed is raising rates too fast." Watch the full interview TONIGHT at 8p ET on 'Trish Regan Primetime.' pic.twitter.com/kxLsHdtM0b

During a portion of an interview with the Fox Business Network set to air on Tuesday’s “Trish Regan Primetime,” President Trump said the Federal Reserve is his “biggest threat” because the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates too quickly, a move he blamed on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Trump said, “My biggest threat is the Fed. Because the Fed is raising rates too fast. And it’s independent, so I don’t speak to them. But I’m not happy with what he’s [Powell’s] doing. Because it’s going too fast.”

Trump cited “very low” inflation numbers.

(h/t CNN)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett