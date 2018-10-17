Brzezinski: What More Do People Need To Start Thinking About the 25th Amendment?

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Mika Brzezinski reacted to President Trump’s statements on Jamal Khashoggi and his “horseface” insult of Stormy Daniels by asking people who work in the administration what more they need “to start thinking 25th Amendment or something else?”

Brzezinski said, “[F]or me, this is one of the many, many, many ways this president has shown us that he is not fit, possibly not even well. And I don’t understand the people in this administration taking matters into their own hands and trying to sort of stick it out because they can keep things together. On the foreign policy front, he is cratering our reputation. He is making us an international joke. We are losing our influence. Because this is the type of man who calls a woman a ‘horseface,’ by the way, a woman he chose to have sex with. So, I don’t even know where that begins and ends, and I wouldn’t want to pick that apart. But if you look at how he is speaking on the international stage about the murder of a Washington Post reporter, that itself should be deeply disturbing to anybody who works inside the White House, works on the national security team, works in the State Department.”

Brzezinski concluded, “At some point, you are working for a president who is not fit to lead, who’s going to do something crazy in five minutes, one hour, tonight or tomorrow. What more do you need to hear from him to start thinking 25th Amendment or something else?”

