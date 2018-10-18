Klobuchar on Warren’s DNA: If We Follow Trump Down Every Rabbit Hole, We’ll Have a Repeat of 2016 Election

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) discussed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) revealing results of a DNA test that showed she could be just 1/1,024th Native America to combat President Donald Trump calling her “Pocahontas.”

Klobuchar said, “It’s a bit of a unique situation. He’s been calling her names for a long time. But I would go back to what I just said; we need to refocus on what really counts right now. People in my state, I’ve been out in all 87 counties, they are not talking about this right now. If we follow the president down every rabbit hole he leads us, we’re going to have a repeat of the 2016 election.”

