Lynch: Voter ID Laws, Early Voting Restrictions ‘Designed To Intimidate’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” former Attorney General Loretta Lynch argued that restrictions on early voting and voter ID laws are “designed” to “intimidate” and “scare people away from the process.”

Lynch said, “[F]rankly, that people who are in power, who have taken an oath to uphold this Constitution, set themselves up and try and restrict it is really disgraceful. And that’s the real problem that we’re seeing here, as well. So, you’re right, you know, to say that you don’t want to intimidate people is great. But, look, these laws are designed to intimidate. Restricting early voting is designed to intimidate. The voter ID laws are designed to scare people away from the process.”

