Leahy: Saudis Feel ‘They Have Friends’ in Trump Admin and ‘Can Do Whatever’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Wolf,” Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT) argued that “the Saudis feel that they have friends in the Trump administration and they can do whatever they want and the United States will give in.”

Leahy said, “I think the Saudis feel that they have friends in the Trump administration and they can do whatever they want and the United States will give in. I mean, when — can you imagine how Donald Trump would act if they’d had a picture of Barack Obama bowing to them as they put a gold necklace around his neck, or dancing with a sword in his hand for the Saudis? That’s what Donald Trump did. Barack Obama never would have done that.”

