Cardin: There Should Be ‘Consequences’ Placed on Saudis, We Shouldn’t Blow Up our Partnership

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) argued the US should impose “consequences” on Saudi Arabia for the death of Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi, but maintain its “strategic partnership” with the Saudis.

Cardin said, “Let’s recognize that the relationship with the United States is critically important to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. So, it’s not one-sided. … But the Saudis need to understand that there’s consequences to this type of action, that this violates just the basic norms of international law, and what they did, there is consequences to. So, I think we can do both. The strategic partnership needs to continue, and our reaction needs to be focused on accountability for this tragedy.”

