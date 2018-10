Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” reporter Paula Faris called Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) “a rock star.”

Waking through a restaurant with O’Rourke, Paula Faris said, “You can’t go ten feet without an interruption from a Beto backer.”

Faris said, “You’re a rock star.”

O’Rourke said, “No, no there is just so many great people.”

Faris insisted, “No you really are.”

