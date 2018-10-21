Ben Sasse: We Need a President Who Does ‘Not Pretend That Beating Up a Reporter Is OK

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) said President Donald Trump’s compliment of Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-MT) for assaulting a reporter last May was “not OK.”

Sasse said, “I believe the First Amendment is the beating heart of the American experiment. We need to have a president who celebrates the First Amendment and not pretends that beating up a reporter is OK. What you hear from Nebraskans who also tune out most of the rallies is that there’s a short-term, long-term thing going on and feel that the president’s rhetoric is short-term playful. I don’t think it’s OK, but I think most people tune most of it out.”

He added, “It’s not OK.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN