Beto O’Rourke: U.S. Needs to Send Financial Aid to Stabilize Central America

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) said America needed to send financial aid to stabilize Central America to decrease asylum-seeking immigrants.

O’Rourke said, “If things are so desperate in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, that someone would risk their lives to come here than what can we do to improve situations there? We have invested trillions of dollars for wars in the Middle East. Could we invest some fraction of that to provide the stability in Northern triangle counties of Central America make sure people have a reason to stay and raise their families where they were born?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN