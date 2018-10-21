Carl Bernstein: Trump ‘Uses Lying’ to ‘Promote His Policies’

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” veteran journalist Carl Bernstein accused President Donald Trump of using lying to “promote his policies.”

Bernstein said, “We have had presidents in the past who have lied, there’s no question about that. But what we have never had is a President of the United States who uses lying and untruth as a basic method to promote his policies, his beliefs, and his way of approaching the American people and engaging in the world.”

He added, “Uniquely, we have a president who does not believe in truth as the force that ought to be our objective in policy and who we are as a people. This is far different from anything we have experienced.”

