Dem Sen Reed: Investigation of Trump’s Ties to Saudis ‘Should Be Seriously Considered and Probably Pursued’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Senate Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Jack Reed (D-RI) stated an investigation into President Trump’s financial ties to Saudi Arabia “should be seriously considered and probably pursued” if Democrats re-take the House.

Host Katy Tur asked if Democrats should investigate Trump’s financial ties to Saudi Arabia if they re-take the House.

Reed responded, “I think that would be something that should be seriously considered and probably pursued.”

Reed also commented on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying, “If the facts [show] he’s involved, I think he should go, frankly.”

