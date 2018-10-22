DNC Chair Perez on Diminishing Blue Wave: ‘We Always Knew That This Election Was Going to Be Close’

During an interview Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez discussed the apparent fading blue wave heading into the 2018 midterm elections as the GOP excitement has intensified.

Perez said he still has a lot of “confidence” and the Democrats have some “great candidates” running, but he “always knew” this election would be close.

“[L]isten, we always knew that this election was going to be close,” Perez stated. “I don’t use the term ‘blue wave.’ I always talk about the need for the blocking and tackling. I always talk about the need for organizing, to make sure you are leading with your values, and that’s how we have been winning throughout this year and throughout 2017, is talking about those key issues that matter most. I still have a lot of confidence in the House. I know the Senate is a tougher map, but we have got great candidates. And then I look at these governor’s races, and I see the work that’s being done.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent