Flake: Trump’s ‘Unknown Middle Easterners’ Tweet Is ‘a Canard and a Fear Tactic’

Monday at CNN’s CITIZEN conference, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said President Donald Trump’s tweet saying  “unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in” with the migrant caravan headed toward the U.S.-Mexico border is a “fear tactic.”

When asked if he knew what Trump was talking about, Flake said, “No, that’s long been pretty much a canard and a fear tactic.”

He continued, “These, for the most part overwhelmingly, are people who are either fleeing violence or looking for a better life.”

