Monday at CNN’s Citizen forum, House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said people ask her “all the time” why she hasn’t made a run for president.

When asked if she would run for the high office, Pelosi said, “People ask me all the time why haven’t you run for president. I love the legislative process, I really do. No, I’m not going to run for president.”

