Pelosi Predicts Dems Will Take the House, She Will Be Next Speaker

Monday at a CNN “forum,” House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said if the midterm elections were held today, Democrats would win the majority, and she said she was “pretty comfortable” she would be elected speaker.

Pelosi said, “If the election were held today the Democrats would handily win the House.”

When asked if she is confident she will be elected speaker, Pelosi said, “It is up to them to make that decision, but I feel pretty comfortable where I am.”

She continued, “I am a great legislator, says she. And one reason I am is because I recognize the contributions of others, our committee chairs and all the rest.”

She added, “I am also politically astute. I took them to a victory in 2006. I know how to do this.”

