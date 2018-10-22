Scarborough on Trump Supporters: ‘Who Raised Them?’, ‘Who Are the People That Continue to Applaud Things They Know to Be Lies?’

Monday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough went after President Donald Trump supporters, questioning what is wrong with the people who applaud his “lines that they know are lies.”

Scarborough said Trump will tell an “obvious lie” and his supporters respond by cheering like he just delivered a “punch line” or scored a touchdown.

“Who raised them? What church did they go to growing up? Do they still go to church every week? Do they go to church on Sundays and then Mondays they applaud somebody beating up the press for asking a question about healthcare reform? What do they tell their children at night about the type of character they want them to have?” Scarborough asked. “You see, you can’t cheer about somebody committing assault and battery and beating up somebody and throwing them to the ground. You can’t cheer on lies that you know to be lies and then go home and try to teach your child anything. You just can’t. Because they will see that you are the hypocrite standing behind the president, cheering him on and laughing as he applauds assault and battery, as he lies about the most basic facts, as he tears to shreds one constitutional norm after another.”

He continued, “I’m just wondering what do you do when you go home from that rally, applauding what’s going — applauding of the lies, applauding the assaults, applauding the abuses, applauding the vulgarities. It’s a question, Mika, that I think we need to start asking a lot more.”

“It’s fair enough,” co-host Mika Brzezinski chimed in.

Scarborough then added, “Who are the people that continue to applaud things they know to be lies?”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent