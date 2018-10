Biden: Trump ‘More Like George Wallace Than George Washington’

Tuesday at a campaign event near Orlando, former Vice President Joe Biden compared President Donald Trump to segregationist and former Democratic Party governor of Alabama George Wallace.

Biden said, “No president has ever led by fear. Not Lincoln. Not Roosevelt. Not Kennedy. Not Reagan. This president is more like George Wallace than George Washington.”

He added, “Democrats have to choose hope over fear, unity over division. We have to choose our allies over our enemies. We have to choose truth over lies. We have to choose a brighter future for Americans over this desperate grip of the darkest elements of our past in our society.”

