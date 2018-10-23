Dem Sen. Cardin: We Should Be Helping the Caravan

"America's strength is in our values," says Sen. Ben Cardin: "We have been a leader standing up for people at risk. If they qualify for asylum...there should be a process by which that case could be heard in a fair manner, protecting the individuals." https://t.co/5y31ZFwdfu pic.twitter.com/zVsBOrmisx

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) defended the migrant caravan that is heading to the United States from Central America, saying the United States should be “trying to help.”

“America’s strength is in our values,” said Cardin. “We have been a leader internationally standing up for people at risk. The people of Central America, many are at risk. If they qualify for asylum, we believe there should be a process by which that case could be heard in a fair manner, protecting the individuals.”

He then added, “[T]he people that are in this caravan, many are in desperate situations. [If] it’s humanitarian need, the United States should be trying to help. Doesn’t necessarily mean they can come and live in America, but we certainly should not be using the language that the president is in regards to the caravan.”

