Holder: A Minority Is ‘Taking Power That Is Not Legitimately Theirs’

On Tuesday’s “CNN Tonight,” National Democratic Redistricting Committee Chairman and former Attorney General Eric Holder stated, “with regard to gerrymandering and voter suppression, you are seeing a minority in this country taking power that is not legitimately theirs.”

Holder said Democrats can overcome gerrymandering “if we have a really substantial turnout, but I’m concerned that this seawall of gerrymandering might stop that blue wave from getting to the shore. And I point to Virginia, where Democrats beat Republicans by ten percentage points last year, but were unable to take back the general assembly.”

Holder later stated, “I mean, with regard to gerrymandering and voter suppression, you are seeing a minority in this country taking power that is not legitimately theirs. A minority of people are taking majority power and running things for the rest of the country, and frankly, taking positions that most of the rest of the country does not favor. When it comes to gun safety measures, when it comes to questions about reproductive choice, these are all things where the minority is taking views inconsistent with the wishes of the majority.”

