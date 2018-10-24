Flake: Trump Must Denounce ‘Lock Her Up’ Chants at His Rallies

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Live,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said President Donald Trump must tone down his anti-press rhetoric after explosive devices were sent to several political and media offices.

Flake said, “His words just a few moments ago were great He said what he should have said that we’ve got to tone it down and be more civil. We’ll see in the next rally. If there are ‘Lock her up’ chants that he doesn’t say, ‘Hey that’s inappropriate. Don’t do that,’ or if he talks about a journalist that’s been beat up and that’s okay, that’s wrong. He needs to follow up what he said with actions. If he models that kind of behavior, it helps the rest of the politicians as well.”

He added, “Like I said, the enemy of the people, the president needs to know that phrase does not have a noble pedigree. And we have a number of journalists being detained and killed overseas. And you can’t be here using that kind of language. You just can’t.”

