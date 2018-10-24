NBPC VP on Illegal Immigration: ‘The Numbers Went Down Just on President Trump’s Rhetoric Alone’

Art Del Cueto: “The numbers went down just on President Trump’s rhetoric alone.” https://t.co/dfqVJ4Fk11 @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/4MQvmsiW64

Wednesday, National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto discussed on “Fox & Friends” the difference between the Obama administration’s handling of border security versus President Donald Trump’s, saying Trump’s “rhetoric” itself has helped decrease the number of people trying to enter the country illegally.

“The numbers went down just on President Trump’s rhetoric alone,” Del Cueto stated.

He added, “[The Obama administration] just [doesn’t] have the same sense of urgency as the president does, and that’s what’s upsetting.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent