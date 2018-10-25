Behar on Mail Bombs: GOP’s Silence on Trump Rhetoric Means ‘They Are the Perpetrators Also’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said in light of the suspicious packages sent to several political figures and CNN’s New York offices, Republicans were “the perpetrators also” for staying silent on President Donald Trump‘s rhetoric.

Behar said, “I think that it’s incumbent upon the Republicans in this country to start to speak out. Because as long as there is silence from McConnell and Ryan and Barrasso and Hatch and all those guys, there will always be a reaction. They have to now speak out against this.”

She added, “They did not open their mouths when he attacked your father. They did not open their mouths when he attacked a Gold Star family, or he said he was going to grab women by their genitals, or when he said the Second Amendment will take care of Hillary Clinton. They stayed silent. And they are the perpetrators also.”

Meghan McCain said, “I don’t think that’s fair.”

