S.E. Cupp: Trump ‘Has Created a Culture of Comfort’ for Violence

Thursday on CNN’s “Wolf,” network political commentator S.E. Cupp said President Donald Trump “has created a culture comfort for violent rhetoric and actual violence.”

When asked about the suspicious packages sent to several political figures and CNN’s New York offices, Cupp said, “Look, let’s be clear. The president is not responsible for these bombs. He didn’t order anyone to send a bomb to CNN or to Joe Biden’s house. And even if he had, we are all free to ignore him.”

She added, “The problem is the president has created a culture of comfort for violent rhetoric and actual violence. Attacks like this have been organized against members of the media and against politicians for centuries, but in the past, they would find no refuge, no safe space. When a journalist was attacked for doing his job, that would have been condemned, not congratulated. When a political opponent was sent a bomb, the president would not only denounce this but defend the intended target instead of blaming them. That’s what he’s doing in fact. He’s blaming the targets of those attacks.”

