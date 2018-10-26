Gov. Cuomo: Trump Is ‘Vulgar, ‘ ‘He Uses Language That Is Wholly Inappropriate for a President’

Friday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) called President Donald Trump “vulgar,” and accuses him of using “language that is wholly inappropriate for a president.”

Cuomo said, “When you keep stirring that pot, and you have leaders — the president of the United States, people listen to him. He’s no longer on a talk show. He’s the President of the United States. And this is whipping up people, and you will see people respond.”

He continued, “We need a new political sensitivity that says there are boundaries and they are culturally driven and culturally imposed. And they are unacceptable, and if you step outside of that boundary, you will be condemned.”

He added, “The president is hyper-rhetorical, vulgar, et cetera. When he gets on the stump and wants to whip up a crowd, he uses language that is wholly inappropriate for a president to use. But I would also like to see the American public sensitized and developed to the point where they say, we won’t accept it. We’re not buying it. And he will stop selling it.”

