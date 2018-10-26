Maher: Trump Sounds Like ‘He’s Partnering With’ the Bomber

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that President Trump “sounds like he’s not condemning the bomber, it sounds to me like he’s partnering with him.”

Maher said, “I think what I saw this week is the president of the United States using a domestic terrorist attack to threaten the American media, am I wrong about that? Because he tweeted, ‘A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting … Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!’ That sounds like he’s not condemning the bomber, it sounds to me like he’s partnering with him.”

