Trump: I’m Not to Blame for Mail Bombs – ‘Media Has Been Extremely Unfair’

While speaking to reporters on Friday, President Trump stated he doesn’t hold any blame for the mail bombs, his rhetoric has been toned down, and “I could really tone it up. Because, as you know, the media has been extremely unfair to me and to the Republican Party.”

Trump responded to a question on whether he has any blame for the mail bombs by stating, “No, not at all. … There’s no blame. There’s no anything. If you look at what happened to Steve Scalise, that was from a supporter of a different party.”

Trump later stated, “I think I’ve been toned down, if you want to know the truth. I could really tone it up. Because, as you know, the media has been extremely unfair to me and to the Republican Party.”

