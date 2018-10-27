Trump: If There Was ‘Protection’ in Synagogue, ‘Results Would Have Been Far Better’

While speaking to reporters on Saturday, President Trump reacted to the synagogue shooting in Pennsylvania by stating, “It’s a terrible, terrible thing what’s going on with hate in our country,” saying “protection” inside the synagogue could have limited the number of casualties, and calling for the death penalty for the shooter.

Trump said, “It’s a terrible, terrible thing what’s going on with hate in our country, frankly, and all over the world. And something has to be done.”

He later stated, “If they had protection inside, the results would have been far better. This is a dispute that will always exist, I suspect. But if they had some kind of a protection inside the temple, maybe it could have been a very much different situation.”

Trump also commented on what punishment he believes the shooter should receive, stating, “When people do this, they should get the death penalty. And they should have to wait years and years.”

