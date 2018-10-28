David Hogg: Saying Good Guy with a Gun Stops Bad Guy with a Gun Is Utilized to Sell You Two Guns

"When they say 'the only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun,' what they're trying to do is sell you two guns" - @davidhogg111 pic.twitter.com/zivAFjTk7T

In a Sunday appearance on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” gun control activist David Hogg offered his thoughts on Saturday’s synagogue attack in Pittsburgh.

He argued the reason people use the phrase, “The only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun,” is to sell more guns.

“The important thing to remember is that when Trump says the only thing that would have been able to protect these people is armed guards — when they say ‘the only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun,’ what they’re trying to do is sell you two guns,” Hogg stated.

