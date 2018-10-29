Bill Kristol: Trump, Fox News Rhetoric Against the Caravan ‘Provoked’ Synagogue Shooter

Monday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Weekly Standard co-founder and political commentator Bill Kristol said both President Donald Trump and Fox News’ rhetoric against the caravan of refugees “provoked” the alleged shooter at a synagogue in Pittsburgh that killed 11 people.

When asked about Trump’s rhetoric, Kristol said, “Against the news media, against the refugees, the caravan of refugees, which was really the inciting I think rhetoric that he used, that Fox and others used, which provoked apparently this man who was, in any case, an anti-Semite obviously, a bit because of the synagogue helping the refugee resettle agency, the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society.”

He continued, “That’s what sort of came together you know his hatred of Jews and his hatred of immigrants and refugees. And that hatred of immigrants and refugees even more than the hatred of Jews I would say. The president has to take some responsibility for that. It’s been him whipping up a frenzy about this caravan 2,000 miles away for the last two or three weeks.”

