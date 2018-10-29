McCaskill: I’m Not ‘Knee-Jerk’ Anti-Trump, Some of my Colleagues Are

During an interview broadcast on Monday’s edition of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) stated that, unlike some of her colleagues, she isn’t reflexively against the president and denounced “crazy Democrats” who “walk in restaurants and scream in elected officials’ faces.”

McCaskill said her voting record doesn’t sound like “somebody who is knee-jerk. Some of my colleagues are knee-jerk against the president.”

Host Bret Baier then asked McCaskill what she meant in one of her ads, which says that she’s “not one of those crazy Democrats.”

McCaskill responded, “The crazy Democrats are people who walk in restaurants and scream in elected officials’ faces. The crazy Democrats are — we have a state senator here in Missouri that actually advocated for the assassination of President Trump. That’s a crazy Democrat. I don’t do those things.”

McCaskill also pointed to disagreements she has had with Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

