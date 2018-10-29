McCaskill: Trump ‘Has to Use Every Tool,’ Including Possibly Turning Back Migrant Caravan

During an interview broadcast on Monday’s edition of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said “the president has to use every tool he has at his disposal,” including possibly turning the caravan back, to deal with the migrant caravan. She also said the US needs to be quicker in processing asylum claims.

McCaskill stated, “Stop them at the border.” She added that once the caravan reaches the border, “I think the president has to use every tool he has at his disposal, and [I] 100% back him up on that, whether it is turning them back because we are not equipped to handle that many asylum claims into our system. And by the way, that’s one of the issues here.”

McCaskill continued that it takes too long to process asylum claims and that she supports the president’s efforts to ensure the border is not overrun.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett