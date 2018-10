[LANGUAGE WARNING]

When asked just hours after his Boston Red Sox took down the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games to win the World Series, relief pitcher Heath Hembree said he is definitely going to visit the president at the White House.

“You think you’ll go to the White House?” TMZ Sports asked the reliever.

“Hell yeah!” Hembree exclaimed. “I f*** with Trump.”

Hembree went to tell TMZ he liked “everything” about Trump before driving off.

