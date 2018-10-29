Tree of Life Rabbi to CNN: Trump ‘Always Welcome’ at Our Synagogue, ‘He Is My President’

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers on Monday refused to blame anyone for the shooting that took 11 worshipers at the Tree of Life Synagogue over the weekend.

CNN “New Day” host Alisyn Camerota asked the Tree of Life rabbi if he blamed anyone “beyond the gunman” for the attack.

Myers instead blamed hate.

“I don’t really foist blame upon any person,” Myers told Camerota. “Hate does not know religion, race, creed, political party. It’s not a political issue in any way, shape, or form. Hate does not know any of those things.”

Camerota then questioned, “What lights the match of hate?”

Myers replied, “I think you’re raising one of those great questions that people far smarter than I can answer.”

Later in the interview, Camerota pressed the rabbi and asked if he wanted President Donald Trump to come.

“The president of the United States is always welcome,” said Myers. “I’m a citizen, he is my president. He is certainly welcome.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent