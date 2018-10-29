Trump: Mail Bomber ‘Was Insane for a Long Time’

During a portion of an interview set to air on Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” President Trump denied that he was responsible for the mail bombs, stating that the mail bomber “was insane a long time before. You look at his medical records, he was insane for a long time.”

Trump said, “He was insane a long time before. You look at his medical records, he was insane for a long time. Bernie Sanders had a fan who shot a very good friend of ours, Steve Scalise, and other people. He was a total maniac. Nobody puts his name in the headline — Bernie Sanders in the headline.”

