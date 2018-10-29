Trump: We Will Hold Asylum Seekers in Tent Cities Until Their Trial

During an interview broadcast on Monday’s edition of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” President Trump stated that asylum applicants will be held in tent cities until their hearing takes place, and people with rejected asylum applications will “get out.”

Trump stated, “If they apply for asylum, we’re going to hold them until such time as their trial takes place.”

He added, “We’re going to put up — we’re going to build tent cities. … We’re going to have tents. They’re going to be very nice, and they’re going to wait, and if they don’t get asylum, they get out.”

