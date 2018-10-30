Joy Behar: ‘Psycho’ Trump Is an ‘Anarchist’ — Republicans are ‘Vicious’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” comedian Joy Behar called President Donald Trump a “psycho” and an “anarchist.”

Discussing being friends with Trump when he was a New York real estate mogul, Behar said, “Who knew he was such a psycho? I liked the guy in a way. It’s like, ‘Oh he is a New York character.'”

She continued, “Obviously, I never thought that he would be this bad, never. Even before he won, I said, well, if he wins, God forbid, he can’t be really such a maniac. He’s much worse.”

She added, “I think he’s worse. I thought he was also a secret Democrat, which he shows us he’s not. He is not a Republican or a Democrat. He’s just an anarchist as far as I’m concerned.”

On the Republican Party leadership, Behar said, “The Republicans are vicious. Mitch McConnell, I don’t want to talk about him.”

She added, “He’s like an improv comic. He makes it up as he goes along. ‘Oh today, I think I’ll change this rule, and I think I’ll change that law,’ and everybody says OK.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN