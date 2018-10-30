NBC’s Todd: Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Executive Order Is a ‘Ruse,’ ‘Throwing Mud at the Wall’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Live, ” NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderato Chuck Todd said President Donald Trump’s proposal to end birthright citizenship via executive action is an election “ruse.”

Todd said, “It’s hard not to look at it through a prism of the election considering when the election is. . It’s hard to take the birthright citizenship proposal as a serious proposal when he talks about it as an executive order when it just can’t be done. That’s not the way to do it. This is a constitutional amendment. If he were serious about it he would have unveiled the campaign to get it passed in 35 plus state legislatures and how to get 2/3rd of Congress and all the things you need to do to get a constitutional amendment passed.”

He continued, “It is what it is. This is the last campaign and for three weeks now he has desperately tried to get immigration as the front page story. When other things get in the way he’s complained about it as he did during the pipe bombs. You do feel as if first he tried, ‘I’ll send troops to the border. Oh, that hasn’t gotten on the front page. Now I want to try birthright citizenship.’ I think he’s desperately looking for a reaction on the left to fire up the right on immigration. We’ll see if it works. This feels like throwing mud at the wall.”

He added, “They want to create a perception of a strategy here. There is no constitutional method to the executive order. It is a ruse.”

